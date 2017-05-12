MP Board 12th Result 2017: MPBSE HSSC Results 2017 to be out at 10.30 am; Check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the MP Board 12th Result 2017 today (May 12) at 10.30 am on The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education official site mpresults.nic.in. You can also check the results on mp12.jagranjosh.com

Students can check their MP Board 12th Result 2017 result on Jagran Josh.

Here are the quick key steps of checking MP Board 12th Result 2017.

>> Click on the website - mp12.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name etc

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the MP Board 12th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducts annual board exams at HSC and HSSC levels. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) regulates the education policies of the students of the state apart from conductin annual exams.

The MP Board 12th Result 2017 will be available on official website - mpresults.nic.in