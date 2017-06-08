MP farmer deaths: 5 more paramilitary battalions sent to Mandsaur



A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district of MP on Tuesday. At least five farmers were killed and four others injured in firing by police on farmers, who have been protesting for a week demanding loan waiver and fair price for their produce. Pic/PTI

The central government on Wednesday sent five additional battalions of paramilitary forces to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur where fresh violence erupted as protesting farmers indulged in arson, a day after at least five farmers were killed in police firing.

Official sources said five more battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Acton Force have been sent to Mandsaur in addition to five battalions of paramilitary forces already present there.

They said state government had sought additional central forces.

Police had opened fire on Tuesday at a mob of farmers, leaving five dead according to official count and eight according to farmer leaders.