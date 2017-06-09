MP farmer deaths: Mandsaur tense but improving, says administration

Says MP administration, shunts out Collector; admits police had fired on protesting farmers killing five



Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on a bike on his way to Mandsaur. Pic/PTI

Anti-riot paramilitary forces yesterday moved into violence-hit areas of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, but the situation appeared to be improving in the troubled regions where farmers have been protesting for over a week demanding debt relief.

As contingents of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fanned out into the district, the state government shunted out Mandsaur collector Swatantra Singh and Superintendent of Police O P Tripathi.

Curfew, imposed yesterday after escalating violence, was relaxed for two hours from 4 pm, as officials said the situation appeared to be improving. The police, however, said some areas were still tense.

In Naya Gaon, about 70 kms from Mandsaur, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by senior Congress leaders and the JD(U)'s Sharad Yadav, was detained by the police when the opposition leaders tried to make their way from the Rajasthan border to Mandsaur.

Gandhi was released after over four hours of detention.

Govt admits police fired

The Madhya Pradesh government yesterday also conveyed to the Centre that five farmers were killed in Mandsaur in police firing, ending the confusion on who had fired at the protesters. The MP government had initially claimed that the police did not fire at the agitating farmers.