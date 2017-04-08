MP minister detained for model code violation, released

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): State's Civil Supplies Minister Om Prakash Dhurve was detained on Friday for staying in Bandhavgarh assembly constituency beyond the close of campaigning for the by-polls there.

Campaigning in Bandhavgarh constituency of Umaria district for April 9 by-election ended at 5.00 p.m on Friday, the Office of District Returning Officer said.

The administration prevailed upon the detained minister to leave the constituency area, in line with the model code.

As Dhurve agreed to leave Bandhavgarh later in the evening, he was allowed to move out of the police station, locals said.