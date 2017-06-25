MP minister Narottam Mishra disqualified over paid news charges

The Election Commission (EC) has disqualified MP minister Narottam Mishra for three years over paid news charges, holding him guilty of not giving a true account of expenses incurred in the 2008 assembly polls.

Disqualifying Mishra, a Cabinet minister, from contesting elections for three years following a complaint against him, the EC also used some strong words against paid news, calling it a "cancerous menace" that is assuming "alarming proportions" in the electoral landscape. His election from the Datia Assembly constituency also stands void.