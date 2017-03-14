MPhil student of JNU commits suicide due to depression



Representational Image

New Delhi: A 27-year-old student of JNU allegedly committed suicide due to depression in south Delhi's Munirka area yesterday evening.

The deceased Krish was a student of MPhil in JNU. No suicide note has been found till now, police said.

Till now it hasn't been found that the extreme step was taken by the student owing to any issues at the university, said a senior police officer.

He is said to have been depressed for some time over some personal issues, he added.

A PCR call was received at 5.05 PM that a person had locked himself in a room at a house in Munirka Vihar, said a senior police officer. On reaching the spot, police forced open the door and a young man was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The crime team was called to the spot and the scene was inspected and photographed.

"He had come to his friends' house this afternoon to have food. He said he wanted to sleep and went to a room and locked himself inside.

"Later his friends called him out and on getting no response, they called the police," he said.