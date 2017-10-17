Hundreds of passengers who had reached Mumbai Central station last night hoping to catch the outstation bus to their respective native towns and villages, were left stranded after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees called a strike from midnight. The staff have a long list of demands from the government.

These include a salary hike, implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and an interim hike of 25% till the recommendations are implemented. Several people who found themselves stranded, spent the night wondering about alternative ways to get home for Diwali. . Some were seen arguing with the officials at the Mumbai Central bus depot for refunds.

Keshav Govind, 35, a Gamdevi resident, was there along with his son, a college student. Govind was on his way to Ratnagiri to celebrate Diwali with his wife and parents. He had reached the bus depot around 11.45 pm to take the 1am bus. But, when he reached the designated bus stand, neither the driver nor conductor was present. It was when he inquired with the booking counter that he learnt the employees were on a sudden strike and the buses had been cancelled.

He told mid-day, "My son is very sad after learning that we will have to wait longer to get home to meet his mother. I will have to look for an alternative now."

Ajay Naik, 25, a Colaba resident, was on his way to Bankot village for the last rites of his grandmother. Naik told mid-day, "I booked a ticket at 10.30pm and everything was fine then. But, at midnight I came to know that the buses would not be leaving as the employees had called a strike. I will now have to book a tourist cab to reach my destination, which will coast me around R6,000. I don’t have that kind of money. It’s not right to harass passengers."

As per records, more than 10,000 passengers take buses from Mumbai, and around 1,000 buses from the city depart for various destinations inMaharashtraeach day. Buses are the most convenient mode of transport for many who live in remote villages.

As the crowds grew at the Mumbai Central bus depot, the Nagpada police had to deploy security post midnight. An officer from Nagpada police station said, "We have deployed security to prevent the situation from going out of control."

Sources said the government had decided to allow private vehicles, including school buses, to ferry passengers until a solution was arrived at.

A senior MSRTC official, requesting anonymity, said, "The strike is still on. We do not want the passengers to face inconvenience and hence private buses from the city, including school buses and mini buses, have been given permission by the government to ferry outstation passengers."