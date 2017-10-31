Mumbai University gives student the run around for marksheet of an exam she gave two years back

Since June, the Mumbai University's (MU) disorganisation has put LLB student Anju Kansara, 43, in a never-ending run between the varsity's various departments, all in a bid to get the mark sheet of a semester she appeared for in April 2015.



The housewife, a student of the Ambedkar Law College has made more than five rounds to MU's Kalina campus only to be told that she must keep going to the different departments to see where her mark sheet is stuck. She wants to appear for the Bar Council examination, but cannot even apply for it.



"Every time I visit the examination section on the Kalina campus, I keep running between departments. The concerned officers are on leave or not at their table. Another officer asks me to come after a few days guaranteeing to issue my mark sheet. But I still don't have it," Kansara told mid-day.

Pursuing LLB was the Kharghar resident's dream, which was on hold due to family responsibilities. She finally began the course three years ago, but her aspirations are stuck again, thanks to MU.

"It is weird how I have the semester VI mark sheet, but my future plans are stuck due to the absence of the semester IV one. I had to re-appear for the Contract II paper in that semester, because my re-evaluation results were declared on the day of my re-examination," she said.

Kansara cleared the re-exam, but didn't know that she was supposed to get another mark sheet for that semester. She did receive a document that states she has cleared the semester. "After clearing my course in June this year, I got to know that one has to submit an application to request a mark sheet in such cases. I applied for it immediately. But four months down the line, I'm still struggling to get it," said Kansara.

'Will check details'

Dr. Arjun Ghatule, MU's director of examination and evaluations said, "I will have to check the details of this specific case. After verifying the case, the mark sheet would be issued soon."

Sachin Pawar, president of the Students' Law Council, who is helping Anju, said, "Mumbai University is not able to clear the chaos of manual assessment. Yet authorities and government are headstrong on the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, for which teachers' training has not yet begun."

