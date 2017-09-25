Mumbai University may suffer due to two-month delay in starting admission process



Mumbai University

The year seems to be going from bad to worse for the Mumbai University (MU). The varsity, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the last few months, is facing a new crisis. One of its most popular departments, the Institute of Distance & Open Learning (IDOL), is expected to witness a sharp decline in student enrolments this year as the admission process was delayed by over two months.

As per varsity sources, admission for the department usually starts towards the beginning of July. Last year, a delay of a few weeks cost MU nearly 4,000 students for the first year course as admissions began on July 28. According to sources, approximately 77,500 students enrolled at the IDOL in 2016.

While the IDOL admission process this year started from September 15, enrolment for the first year began from September 22. Sources said, a measly 15,000 students registered for the distance-learning course till September 24.

An official from the IDOL said, "Our department generates the highest amount of revenue for MU. Although the admission process has just began, and it’s too early to comment, the situation seems slightly grim."

Meanwhile, former senate member Mahadeo Jagtap said, "Why should students wait for two months for MU to begin its admission process? The entire academic schedule at the IDOL will be affected by this delay."

An MU official admitted that there has been a delay. "Admissions for this department usually begin in July, but it continues till November. We are hopeful that more students will enroll for the programme in the next two months."