Muammar Gaddafi's second son Seif 'set free' in Libya

Seif al-Islam (44), the second son and heir apparent of the late deposed Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, is said to have been freed in Libya after more than five years in captivity.

The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade, a militia that controls the town of Zintan in western Libya, said Seif al-Islam was freed late on Friday, under an amnesty law promulgated by the parliament based in the country's east during the holy month of Ramzan.

"He is now free and has left the city of Zintan," the group said in a statement on its Facebook page.

There was no independent confirmation of Seif al-Islam's release, which could spark further instability in a country already wracked by divisions and violence.

Seif al-Islam had been held in Zintan since November 2011, just days after his father was killed in a NATO-backed uprising against his decades-long rule. The Zintan militia, which opposes Libya's UN-backed government of National Accord based in the capital, had refused to hand him over to authorities despite several legal cases.