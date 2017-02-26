Muhammad Ali's son detained at airport, asked 'Are you Muslim?'

Ali Jr was questioned for nearly two hours, repeatedly asked 'Where did you get your name from?'
Muhammad Ali Jr (left); boxing icon Muhammad Ali. Pics/AFP, Twitter
Washington: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali's son was held for questioning for two hours at a Florida airport upon returning from Jamaica because of his Arabic-sounding name, US media reported.
Muhammad Ali Jr (44) who was born in Philadelphia and has a US passport, was traveling with his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the late sports icon's second wife, friend and lawyer Chris Mancini told the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Mancini said that both were held for questioning on the Fort Lauderdale International Airport because of their Arabic-sounding names. Camacho-Ali however was released after she showed US Customs agents a photo of herself with her ex-husband.
However Ali Jr was held for nearly two hours and repeatedly asked "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?". "To the Ali family, it's crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr Trump's efforts to ban Muslims from the US," Mancini said.
Mancini said that he and the Ali family are trying to find how many others were stopped for similar questioning, and are considering a federal lawsuit.
