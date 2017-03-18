Mukesh Ambani wants to be a teacher, alongwith his wife Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. Pic/PTI

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday expressed interest in teaching and said in the coming days he along with his wife, Nita Ambani, will get involved in education.

"Until my father brought me into Reliance I was pretty sure that I wanted to study in a US university, hopefully a little bit of time either work at the World Bank or teach as a professor," he said at an interactive session at the India Today Conclave here.

"So with my wife being a teacher, she is now saying that it is high time that you teach. Both of us will be involved in the education in the coming years, that is something that we want to do more for our own satisfaction than anything else," he added.