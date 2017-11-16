Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' in Delhi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday inaugurated the "Hunar Haat", organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan here. The Hunar Haat is a platform provided by the ministry to artisans and craftsmen belonging to minority communities to display and sell their wares. It is organised in several cities across the country. While inaugurating the Haat, Naqvi said it was an "impressive gathering" of master artisans and craftsmen from "Tihar to Tripura, Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Karnataka to Kolkata".



Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visiting stalls after inaugurating the Hunar Haat, at the 37th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Minister of State for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Virendra Kumar is also seen. Pic/PTI

He said that while, on one hand, the Hunar Haats had provided a platform to artisans and craftsmen to display their rich heritage and skills, on the other hand, these exhibitions were bringing domestic and international markets to them. "They start preparing for the event months in advance. And after the Haat, these artisans again work for several months to complete the orders they get at the event. In this way, this event creates employment for hundreds of people before and after it is organised," Naqvi said.

The minister said that at the last year's IITF Hunar Haat, many artisans got orders worth lakhs of rupees. This time, the Haat is being organised in Hall Nos 7G and 7H of Pragati Maidan, where about 130 artisans from 20 states and Union Territories are participating, which include 30 women artisans. Naqvi said this time around, products made by inmates of Delhi's Tihar Jail such as handmade furniture, handlooms, handicrafts, bakery items, organic oil, spices etc., were also on display.