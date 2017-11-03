Mukul Roy quits TMC, joins BJP

Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, on Friday joined the BJP. Roy, a founder member of the TMC, was inducted into the party at BJP headquarters. Roy had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit the TMC earlier this month.

Mukul Roy. Pic/AFP

He was suspended from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities after he had announced that he would quit the party last month.

The former TMC leader, known for his organisational skills, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Ravi

Shankar Prasad and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.