Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav race against time to muster majority support



Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav. File picture

Lucknow: With all attempts at brokering peace in the ruling SP having come to naught, rival factions led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh were yesterday racing against time to enlist support of party MPs, MLAs and delegates to prove majority before the Election Commission.

Seeking to retain the ‘Samajwadi Party’ name and its election symbol ‘cycle’, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal rushed to the national capital yesterday morning to furnish details of support he enjoys in the embattled party to the poll panel, while his Chief Minister son stayed put at his official residence here collecting signed affidavits to back his claim of majority support.

Akhilesh, who has refused to back down so far despite meeting Mulayam after being urged to do so by peace brokers like minister Azam Khan, SP's Muslim face, was claimed to have secured signed affidavits of over 200 MLAs and MLCs, insiders said.

Cabinet minister Ravidas Malhotra, who was present at the meeting, quoted Akhilesh as saying, “Netaji is my father. I have asked him (Mulayam) to give me authority for three months. After returning to power, he may decide whatever he wants.”

Another UP minister Shanklal Manjhi, who too attended the meeting, said, “SP is incomplete without 'Netaji' but Akhilesh is its face. Without him party is incomplete.”

Sources in the Mulayam camp said the party supremo was armed with signed affidavits of MLAs, MLCs and MPs which he would furnish to the EC but their number was not immediately clear.