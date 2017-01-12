Mulayam Singh asks Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from dispute



Mulayam Singh Yadav addresses the party workers. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Asserting that he would not allow the SP to be split, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to keep away from the dispute.

Amidst the tussle in the party, Mulayam in his address to party workers at the SP headquarters here, once again trained his guns at cousin Ram Gopal accusing him of conspiring to break the party and threw his weight behind brother Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with the UP Chief Minister.

Apparently referring to son Akhilesh's claim for the party president's post, Mulayam turned emotional and said, “I have given whatever I had. What is left with me? I only have you (workers) all.”

Keep away Akhilesh

“Akhilesh Yadav is Chief Minister and he will be the next CM also. Why are you (Akhilesh) going to these persons...Don’t drag yourself in dispute. We want unity in party at any cost,” Mulayam said. In his address to the party workers, Mulayam said, “Your worry is justified because Samajwadi Party has been formed after struggle. I had gone to Delhi so that there is no harm to party’s unity. I have given full time for the party and will not let it split”.