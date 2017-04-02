Mulayam Singh Yadav: My son Akhilesh humiliated me, led to SP's loss



Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mainpuri: In a public outburst against Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday said his son had insulted him and the voters understood that "one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone" which led to the party's poll debacle.

Mulayam laid bare his anger for the first time after the SP's defeat in the UP assembly elections. "I was badly insulted and humiliated, which I had never faced in my life. Nevertheless, I tolerated. No leader of any party in India had made his son a CM during his lifetime, but I made Akhilesh the CM of UP," Mulayam said.

"Modi was right in saying 'jo apne baap kaa nahi ho saka, woh aapka kya hogaa' (how can a person who is not loyal to his father, be loyal to you). The public understood this statement and took it seriously. This resulted in election debacle of SP and BJP won the elections" he added.