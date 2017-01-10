Mulayam Singh Yadav tells EC, the cycle is mine

He also wrote to RS chairman Hamid Ansari informing him about the expulsion of Ram Gopal Yadav from the party, and asked to shift him to the back benches

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav with party leaders Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh at the EC. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Asserting that he remains Samajwadi Party president, Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday told the Election Commission that the convention called by Akhilesh Yadav camp was “unconstitutional” and that the party's electoral symbol of ‘cycle’ should remain with his camp.

Accompanied by his loyalists Amar Singh and Shivpal Singh Yadav, Mulayam also contested the affidavits of party leaders submitted by the faction owing allegiance to his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, alleging they were forged and asked the EC to get them verified.

Party sources said he also told the EC that Ram Gopal Yadav, who had called the convention in which Akhilesh was made the party president, was expelled from the outfit before that and, therefore, the meeting was unconstitutional as per SP's constitution. Mulayam Singh Yadav also wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari informing him about the expulsion of Ramgopal Yadav from the party and as leader of the party in the Upper House.

He also urged Ansari to shift Ram Gopal's seat to the back benches following his expulsion from the party.

There is no word as of now on who Mulayam will appoint as the party’s new leader in Rajya Sabha. Close to Akhilesh, Ram Gopal is seen by Mulayam as the main reason behind the feud in Samajwadi Party and the Yadav clan.