Mum mistakes melted bottle for daughter's sex toy

A mother had an awkward conversation with her daughter after she thought she discovered her girl's sex toy in the dishwasher.

But, what would have been an awkward conversation, got far more awkward (for the mother at least) the explanation turned out to be perfectly innocent.

According to a report in The Mirror, the daughter hadn't decided to brazenly clean her dildo in the family dishwasher. Instead, she informed her mother that, what might look like a sex toy, was in actual fact a melted water bottle, which she might have guessed if she had seen the lid beside it.

Also Read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains