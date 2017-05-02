Mumbai: 'Advocate' of child rights rescues minor girl in Dharavi



Representational Pic

A city-based public prosecutor rescued a 13-year-old girl from a sand and cement-supplying unit on Monday.

According to police sources, the three owners of the unit have been booked under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The arrest gains significance in the backdrop of Labour Day, which was celebrated yesterday.

According to the Dharavi police, advocate Nitin Satpute, a private lawyer who had been a special public prosecutor for several matters at the Sessions and High Courts, on Monday informed cops about the minor. "Satpute informed us about this girl being forced to work at the Saikripa Sand Supplier unit in the Gandhi Nagar area of Dharavi. A team of cops immediately reached the unit and raided its premises. We rescued the minor girl, who has been identified as Puja Rathod," said a senior officer from Dharavi police station.

The officer said they are now questioning the minor about her family.

"We asked her where she is from and who brought her to Mumbai, to work as a labour in the sand unit. Owners of the sand and cement supplying unit, Rajendra Shinde, Balaji Shinde and Nivritti Shinde, have been booked. Investigations are underway at the moment." Meanwhile, the rescued minor has been sent to the custody of the Juvenile Board.