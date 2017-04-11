Mumbai Crime: 17-year-old girl who stepped out to buy snacks for dad stabbed to death by 'boyfriend'

Her alleged boyfriend stabbed Nirmal Nagar resident Ayesha Sheikh when she was out to fetch food for her father

It was her father's wish to feast on some snacks while watching the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday evening, which took Ayesha Sheikh closer to death.

According to police sources, the 17-year-old Nirmal Nagar resident was out to fetch food for her father, around 7 pm, when her neighbour and alleged boyfriend stabbed her.

mid-day reported about the murder and the consequent arrest of 20-year-old Sambhaji More this morning. An officer from Vakola police station said, "Ayesha and Sambhaji had been in a relationship for the past 10 months. But, Sambhaji suspected Ayesha was having an affair with someone else. On Sunday, Sambhaji confronted Ayesha when she stepped out to fetch snacks for her father. He asked to see Ayesha's phone records, but she refused. She also refused to marry him. Furious, Sambhaji, who had a knife on him, stabbed Ayesha in the neck."

Although local residents managed to catch hold of Sambhaji before he fled the spot and handed him over to cops, Ayesha bled to death on her way to the hospital.

Ayesha's family, however, had no inkling of her alleged relationship with Sambhaji. Ayesha's father, Mohammad Sheikh, said, "We had no clue Sambhaji was interested in our youngest daughter. He shifted to our neighbourhood five months ago, and we didn't know him quite well."

Admitting that he had sent Ayesha to fetch snacks for him, Sheikh added, "If I had known Sambhaji would be lurking around, I would never have asked her to step out."

Meanwhile, Sambhaji has been sent to hospital to undergo medical tests. Senior police officer Mahadev Wable of Vakola police station said, "He has been arrested under Section 302 of the IPC for murder."