Mumbai: 'Cheating' petrol pump gets a surprise visitor



Dr Rajendra Nikam says the police are yet to take action in the case. Pics/Sameer Markande

A day after mid-day highlighted a Kurla doctor's five-hour-long ordeal while filing a police complaint against Joaquim petrol pump at Sion-Trombay link road for overcharging him, justice was served as the Legal Metrology Department arrived unannounced at the fuel station and found that of 20 fuel dispensers, one was delivering 40ml short on every five litres, while another dispenser's meter stoppage was not accurate.



Dr Rajendra Nikam at the Deonar petrol pump

Legal Metrology controller Amitabh Gupta said, "The petrol pump will be given a chance to explain. If they fail, the case will go to court. Consideration is given for errors of up to 25ml. Here, the petrol pump was found falling short by 40ml."

When contacted, Dr Rajendra Nikam, the complainant, said, "It is great that the Metrology Department has taken action. Ironically, the police are yet to find out if the pump is guilty at indulging in any fraud, and my complaint remains on hold. I hope the department holds an unbiased investigation and the guilty are penalised, to set an example and deter others from such misconduct."

Gupta, said, "I appeal to all consumers to be more vigilant and report such matters to us. We will ensure that strict action is taken following inspections, like it was done in this case."

Pump owner says

The petrol pump owner Pritesh Nandu insisted that there was no problem in the doctor's case. "It was just a misunderstanding. What the Metrology Department has found during inspection is an issue with the petrol nozzle, but the doctor filled diesel in his car." Nandu said, "It is a machine and there can be errors sometimes. They have asked us to correct it, which we will do. We keep checking the machines periodically, anyway."

The issue

On Tuesday, mid-day reported how Kurla's Dr Rajendra Nikam stopped at Joaquim petrol pump for diesel worth Rs 2,100. The attendants asked him to pay the full amount even though the meter stopped at Rs 1,796.

After that followed his struggle to file a complaint at Trombay police station. Just as the cops were about to finish filing an FIR, the pump's owner turned up, and the cops became adamant that they would only accept a written complaint and not lodge an FIR.