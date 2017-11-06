Mumbai: 'Haunted' civic hospital becomes refuge for drug addicts, sex workers

Every year, for the past 10 years, the residents of Bhandup had been hoping that the MH+D hospital in the vicinity will be thrown open. The closest public hospital is all the way in Mulund.

They have given up hope as the structure is now termed "haunted". Rather than the paranormal, it's miscreants who roam its corridors, making parents use the "bhoot" excuse to ensure their kids keep away.

The MH+D. Pic/Sameer Markande

An ongoing dispute between the contractor who was supposed to run the hospital and the BMC has left the fate of the hospital hanging. And, scared parents have invoked the spirits to stop their children from entering the dangerous premises. Despite the locks on both the gates of the hospital, a wall has been broken and a small pathway created to get inside.

When mid-day stepped into the building to have a look, the floors were strewn with old, empty liquor bottles, cigarette stubs and syringes used to take intoxicants. There was no guard manning the entrance.

A resident of the area, requesting anonymity, said, "Children often go inside the premises while playing, which is dangerous considering the illegal activities that go on there. So, locals scare them off saying the building is haunted."



The broken portion of the compound wall through which miscreants enter

BMC officials said the corporation had wanted to start a maternity hospital at the location, where around 80 percent of the services would be provided at affordable rates to patients. However, later, the contractor who was handed its administration on PPP basis, approached the court, challenging the civic body's plan for concessional treatment.

"We wanted to run the hospital according to provisions of the Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana. But, the contractor approached court and put a stay on it. That's why the project came to a standstill. But, I have learnt that the contractor has withdrawn his case. It will take some time to get the paperwork done. We are also starting water and electricity connections at the hospital," said Dr Padmaja Keshkar, BMC health officer.

When told that residents were calling it haunted, she said, "We are planning to start a dispensary on the ground floor, so the rumours should stop soon."



Drugs paraphernalia strewn around on the empty premises of the hospital

This maternity hospital could save patients the long trudge to Mulund and Ghatkopar during emergencies. The hospital was constructed in one of the most densely populated areas in the eastern suburbs (over 7 lakh) since the ward had no civic hospital.

When mid-day spoke to Chanda Jadhav, assistant commissioner of S ward, she said, "We are working on starting a hospital in the area. We are well aware of the medical needs of the residents and a place has also been allotted for a new hospital." She refused to elaborate further.

Dr Ravikanth Singh, a health activist, said, "BMC officials blame the lack of funds for not being able to increase the number of beds in civic hospitals. But, already available structures are lying unused."