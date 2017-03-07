Mumbai: Ex-Armyman seeks Sushma Swaraj's help for 'innocent' son stuck in Dubai jail for two weeks

Friends, family reach out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to seek help for Ajinkya Suryawanshi, who was arrested at Dubai airport for a crime he allegedly did not commit



Assured of a response from the savvy External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the friends of a 31-year-old man have written to her asking her for help in getting him out of a Dubai jail. The son of an ex-Armyman, Ajinkya Suryawanshi was arrested from the Dubai airport on February 24, while he was on his way to Mumbai for a crime he allegedly did not commit.

Ashish Pandey, a friend of Ajinkiya, said, "Ajinkya has an MBA in marketing and was working as a sales executive for three years. One of his roommates in Dubai used to pay bills through a credit card. As Ajinkya trusted him, he used to hand over cash to this friend and asked him to pay his own mobile bills through the card. But, while this friend paid through his credit card, he never paid the bank. Ajinkya was being questioned for six months because the transactions reflected his mobile phone number on the bank statements after the bank complained to the local police in Dubai."

Pandey said, "On February 24, Ajinkya’s 29-year-old younger brother had a paralysis attack and was admitted to hospital. When Ajinkya tried to catch a flight back to India, he was detained and then arrested at the Dubai airport."

Mira Road resident, Bhairu Suryawanshi, Ajinkya’s father, said, "I have served the Army for 24 years and our family is totally dependent on Ajinkya’s income. My younger son has been in and out of hospital and our older son is in jail in another country. I request the government to help us."



Pandey added, "We have written to Sushma Swaraj and the Indian authorities in Dubai regarding the matter. The next court hearing is on March 8. We hope the government looks into the matter and helps Ajinkya."

mid-day tried to contact the Indian consulate in Dubai via an email. Till the time of going to press there was no reply received.