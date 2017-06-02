Mumbai: 'Pakeezah' actress Geeta Kapoor finally finds a home

mid-day story finally helps actress Geeta Kapoor of 'Pakeezah' fame, who was rendered homeless after being abandoned by her son, move into Andheri's Jivan Asha



After being discharged on Thursday, Geeta Kapoor, seen with Ashoke Pandit, was shifted to Jivan Asha old age home at Andheri. Pic/Satej Shinde

For yesteryear actress Geeta Kapoor (58), days have been worse than nightmares since the time she was abandoned by her son after being admitted to the SRV Hospital in Goregaon (west). However, after mid-day reported about her condition on May 24, good Samaritans from the film industry came forward to help her. They have finally managed to shift her to Jivan Asha old age home in Andheri (west) and have promised to extend help whenever needed.

Lessening the burden

On getting to know about her condition, film producer Ashoke Pandit and Archana Suri, who runs a studio in Goregaon, visited her and cleared the hospital bills. Of the total bill of Rs 1.60 lakh, Rs 80,000 was paid by Pandit and Rs 30,000 by Suri. The remaining amount was cleared by the hospital itself.

According to sources, even after shifting her to the old age home, both Pandit and Suri have decided to take her responsibility. They have asked the home authorities to look after her well and said that they would provide whatever help was needed from now on. They have even promised to visit her occasionally. Apart from this, earlier Dr Dipendra Tripathi from SRV Hospital had said that they would continue her treatment even after being shifted to the old age home, if needed.

Not necessary now

When asked whether a no-objection certificate (NOC) from a family member was required for the shifting process, senior police inspector of Goregaon police station Dhanaji Nalawade said, "We have discussed her condition with the Jivan Asha authorities. An NOC will not be required at the moment. An investigation is being carried out in the matter to trace Kapoor's son."