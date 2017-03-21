Mumbai: 'Possessed' woman breaks husband's legs with mortar, pestle

Despite history of violent assaults on husband and children, Vasai cops still haven't arrested woman who broke husband's bones in late night assault for no reason



Reema and Sudhakar with their children in happier times

Reema Devadia is a woman possessed, claims her husband Sudhakar, after she broke his legs with a mortar and pestle and a cricket bat, in an assault that began when he was asleep. Despite her history of violent assaults, the police still haven't arrested her.

The incident occurred on March 6 around 2.30 am. Sudhakar was sleeping in their Vasai home with their sons, aged four and seven, when Reema, who was watching TV, started hitting him on his legs with the mortar and pestle.

Sudhakar woke up screaming in pain, but Reema picked up a cricket bat and continued to assault him where she'd hit him earlier. He told the police she had a psychological problem and often got violent for no reason.

"She looked like she was possessed. When our son hugged me and with tears in his eyes, begged his mother to stop trying to kill me, Reema said she had hit me on the leg and not the head and I wouldn't die," said Sudhakar.



Sudhakar has suffered multiple fractures and is unable to walk

Children weren't spared

According to Sudhakar's statement, Reema lost her temper often and beat up the children over trivial issues. They got married in 2008 and were residents of Om Sagar co-operative housing society in Vasai West. He works in the cargo business, while Reema works in a Andheri-based BPO. The couple began having regular tiffs after Sudhakar lost his job and had to settle for a low-paying one. Reema earns more.

After this, Reema would often assault their elder son with a heated spoon and had been warned by his school to stop doing this. She also threw her younger son on the bathroom floor because drops of his pee fell into the water stored there. He had to be given several stitches on his head. Sudhakar registered an FIR after this at the Manikpur police station but Reema was let off with a warning. It is over two weeks since the last assault, but she still roams free.

'Unable to walk'

Sudhakar said, "My left leg was operated on on March 17. I am unable to walk, so I'm staying at my mother's house. My wife went to her mother's in Andheri with the children. She could do anything, even kill my children and me. But the police are not taking any steps against her."

The Manikpur police have registered the FIR under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the IPC. "No arrest has been made yet," said senior PI Anil Patil from Manikpur police station.