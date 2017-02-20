Mumbai: 'Pundit' cons Malad resident out of cash, jewellery; held



One day Murgan gets a random call from a pundit (Shaikh), who tells him every detail of his background and also the kind of future he would have. Shaikh also asks him to let him perform two pujas at his home, as it would help him gain prosperity. For the first puja, Shaikh charges him Rs 11,000. Illustrationss/Ravi Jadhav

The lure of a bright future and landed a Malad resident in trouble when a self-proclaimed pundit ran away with jewellery and cash after spiking the 'gangajal' being used for a puja at home. However, seven months later, his fortune did change. The victim caught him on Saturday with the help of others and handed him over to the Kherwadi police.

In July, 2016 victim Kaundar Murgan (45) received a random call from Abdul Gaffar Shaikh (48), who had lured him into performing two pujas at his home for a better future. The first puja cost Murgan R11,000. During the second one, Shaikh ran away with five tolas of gold and R2 lakh cash after giving the family some spiked 'gangajal'.



For the second puja, Murgan arranges 5 tolas of gold and borrows R2 lakh cash from his friend Kalim bhai, promising to return him the amount by evening. While performing the puja, Shaikh spikes the 'gangajal' and offers it to the family members. The moment they fall unconscious, he runs away with the jewellery and cash.

Following the incident, Murgan had asked his friends to inform him if they received a similar call. However, last Saturday when Shaikh called up a friend of the victim with a similar offer, they laid a trap to catch him. After the accused arrived near Bandra court, Murgan chased him and eventually handed him over to the Kherwadi cops.

An officer from Malad police station said, "We have registered a case under section 420 of IPC."



Murgan tells his friends about the incident and tells them to beware. A friend informs him about a similar call that he had got. They hatch a plan and call the accused near Bandra court



The moment Shaikh spots Murgan, he tries to escape and manages to board a running bus. However, when the bus stops at Kherwadi, the victim catches him and hands him over to the police