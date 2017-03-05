Mumbai: 'Refund fees if students pass after re-evaluation'

Of the total 2,91,901 candidates who had applied for re-evaluation at Mumbai University between 2014 and 2016, 72,973 have been declared passed.

These figures were revealed by the RTI, after activist Vihar Durve filed a plea to investigate the authenticity of the evaluation process at Mumbai University. Durve has also stressed that students should be given a refund of the re-evaluation fees because it was the University's failure to manage an effective evaluation process in the first place.

"Why shouldn't these students who pass after re-evaluation, be given refund of the re-evaluation fee? It is the varsity's inability to conduct accurate assessment in the first place. Why should students be made to pay for that? It is because of the fee that so many students don't even apply for re-evaluation," Durve said.

He suggested that the university publish model answer-papers for paper checkers, to avoid such eventualities. Dr. MA Khan, registrar, Mumbai University, said, "We already provide model answer papers. Now, we have started scanning question papers for online assessment. Once this process is implemented, we may be able to reconsider the re-evaluation fee."