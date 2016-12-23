Mumbai: 1,500 marshals to regulate traffic during Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor construction

Around 1,500 marshals will be deployed to monitor and regulate traffic during the construction of the 33.5-km long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor



Around 1,500 marshals will be deployed on Metro-3 project of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to monitor and regulate traffic on the 33.5-km long Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor while the construction of the project continues. The marshals will be spread over the entire seven packages.

MMRC would also provide walkie-talkies to the Mumbai Traffic Police and 4,000 signboards as a part of its traffic management plan apart from improving road geometries at crucial locations to improve through put of traffic.

The steps were discussed when MMRC had a joint meeting with Mr.Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The meeting was also attended by General Consultants the Contractors of all the seven packages who made presentations of their proposals. Mr.Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) appreciated the efforts of MMRC in formulating traffic management plan.

“I am sure this step will pave way for the smooth construction of the Metro-3 corridor”, said SK Gupta, Director (Projects). “Suggestions given by Bharambe and his team are very relevant and will be included and a revised traffic management plan will be put in practice as the project progresses”, concluded Gupta.