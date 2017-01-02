Mumbai: 12-day-old boy abducted in absence of parents

His mother had gone to a nearby public toilet, while his father was out for work



Nearly a month after a three-month old girl was kidnapped from Kandivli, a similar incident has come to the fore. A 12-day-old boy was abducted from his house at Janat Colony number 2 on Saturday night, while his mother had gone to a nearby public toilet and his grandmother was busy in the kitchen.

According to police sources, the couple Hina (20) and Sahil Bawadia (23) has been staying in a rented house in the area since their marriage in February last year. Hina gave birth to her child on December 22 at Choksi Hospital.

As nobody was there to take care of Hina and her son, Sahil, who works for Mahindra company, had taken leave to look after them. On Saturday, he had to go out for some work, so he called his mother to be with them.

Around 8.45 pm, after putting her baby to sleep, Hina went to a nearby public toilet.

Grandma was keeping watch

Before leaving, she informed her mother-in-law, who was sitting at the doorstep, and asked her to keep a watch on her son. When she returned around 9 pm, the baby was missing from the bed, while her mother-in-law was busy washing utensils in the kitchen.

After Sahil returned, they searched for the baby but failed to find him. Thereafter, they filed a missing complaint with the Kandivli police.

A police officer from Kandivli police said, “We have registered the statements of the baby’s mother, father and grandmother.”

Baby abductions on the rise

On December 5, a three-month-old girl was kidnapped from a Kandivli shanty while her parents and nine siblings were fast asleep. The Kandivli police rescued her from Trombay within 24 hours. Six women were arrested for their involvement in the case. Later it was found that the baby had been sold for Rs 10,000 to a Trombay family.