Mumbai: 12-year-old gets hit by lift in Bandra building, succumbs to injuries



Representational picture

On Saturday, a 12-year-old girl died in a freak accident in the building she stayed in, when the lift hit her head, causing fatal injuries.

Qunut Zaveri, a resident of Ashiyana Apartment, Bandra, was waiting for the lift with her cousin. While she waited, she put her head through a broken passage of the lift to check if it was arriving. The bottom of the lift hit her head causing internal brain injuries and she fell unconscious. She was rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries in the emergency ward in less than an hour.

“She was brought to the hospital in the evening with serious head injuries and was immediately admitted to the emergency ward. Despite our best efforts, she died within an hour,” said Dr P Jadhav, medical superintendent, Bhabha hospital.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed with the Nirmal Nagar police station.