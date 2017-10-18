Mumbai: 14-year-old dies after getting electrocuted during football game

A 14-year-old boy from a posh housing society in Andheri, died after getting electrocuted while playing football with his friends. An accidental death report has been registered by the MIDC police. The incident took place on Monday evening around 6 pm in a ground near Marol Hill View society. The police are probing if anybody's negligence led to the boy's death.



Representational picture

Also read: Elderly vegetable vendor in Kalyan electrocuted under ATM kiosk

According to Hindustan Times, police say the deceased went to play football at a ground near Marol Hill View, which is maintained by the housing society, whose members have helped set up lights there. He slipped while playing due to the ground being wet and tried to balance himself by holding on a nearby grill after which he got electrocuted.

Also read: Negligence? Family's sole breadwinner electrocuted during Navratri revelry

One of his friends managed to free him from the grill with the aid of a wooden stick and he was rushed to Seven Hills hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

MIDC Police sources have revealed that they have written to the firm that supplies electricity to the society in order to obtain a reason behind the power leak. They even plan to interrogate the housing society's members.

Also read: National-level wrestler Vishal Kumar dies after being electrocuted in flooded stadium

Following the incidents several experts have asked the police to file a case of negligence against the power supplier.

A society member has stated that it was an unfortunate incident and that even the boy's parents believe it's an accident and hence no one should ideally be held responsible for the matter.

Also view: Photos: Politicians who have come from the world of entertainment



