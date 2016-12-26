Mumbai: 14-yr-old boy out for bicycle ride killed by speeding biker in Malad

Biker booked for causing death, but cops have not arrested him yet as he has sustained grievous injuries



The rider, Chetan Yadav, has also sustained grave injuries. (Inset) The victim, Zubida Jalal Shaikh

A 14-year-old boy, out riding his bicycle near Hypercity mall at Link Road in Malad, was killed when a speeding biker crashed into him on Sunday evening.

While Zubida Jalal Shaikh died on the spot, the biker, identified as Chetan Yadav, a Goregaon resident, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted at Siddharth Hospital in Malad.

“Zubida was in Std VI and was riding his bicycle around the mall on Sunday evening as his school vacations were on,” said Farid Shaikh, a relative.

The relative added, “The road is notorious for accidents caused by rash riders. The police should conduct a special drive to put an end to this menace.”

An officer from Bangur Nagar police station said, “We have not yet arrested the accused as he has sustained severe injuries and is currently being treated at Siddharth hospital. We have booked him, but will arrest him later.”

He added, “We have booked him under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.