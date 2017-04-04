Mumbai: 140 spaces to be beautified by BMC in 2017



Representational image



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to beautify and develop around 140 open spaces in the next year. The civic body has already beautified 30 gardens and developed 110 playgrounds across the city.

The BMC has made a budgetary provision of Rs. 97 crore for the beautification and development of open spaces. According to officials, in the next year, the civic body has set a target of upgrading facilities in 84 playgrounds and 20 gardens.

A senior official from the garden department said, "We have developed 30 gardens and recreational grounds on the basis of several themes in the city and suburbs. At the same time, the civic body provided sports facilities such as kabaddi, kho-kho, football, basketball, volleyball at 110 playgrounds."

Playgrounds at Marve in Malad (West), Bhoomi Park Kridangan at Malad (West) and Vijayavallabh Kridangan at Mulund are a few playgrounds developed last year.

This year, the garden department is going to finish work on a few prominent gardens based on several themes. The traffic park at Ghatk­opar, Shilpgram in Andheri and CTIRC garden in Borivli are a few examples. Apart from open spaces, the space below flyovers will be developed. The BMC has identified 20 such locations where beautification will take place.