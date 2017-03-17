Mumbai: 17-year-old chain snatcher runs full speed into police trap

Representational picture

The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested a 17-year-old who had been trained to snatch gold chains as he was quick on his feet. The Unit IX of the Mumbai crime branch found that the teenager has as many as eight cases registered against him in at least four police stations.

Crime branch officers had information last week that the chain snatcher was to visit Bandra Reclamation to meet a friend, following which they lay in wait and caught him when he arrived. On scanning his identity, the officers came across a case registered against him at Santacruz police station where he had snatched an elderly woman’s chain. The officers also found cases against him at Goregaon, Bhoiwada and Vile Parle police stations for two housebreakings and six chain snatchings.

“While interrogating him, it was found that he used to snatch the chains and then run off at full speed. He used to first zero in on a victim and then follow the target for a couple of metres. He would then begin to jog and as he neared the victim he would distract her by shouting 'chor-chor', snatch the victim’s gold chain and run off,” said an officer. The boy was handed over to the Santacruz police station.