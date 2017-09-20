Mumbai: 18 got HIV due to blood transmission in 2016-17



Eighteen people contracted HIV because of transmission through blood and blood products in the metropolis in 2016-17, according to a report.

The Mumbai District Aids Control Society, in its report, said during 2016-17, 18 people received the infection through transfusion of contaminated blood/blood products. During the same period, the maximum case was reported due to unprotected sex with infected persons.

The number of such patients stood at 6,254, lower than 6,596 reported in the previous year, the report said.

