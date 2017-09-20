Mumbai: 18 got HIV due to blood transmission in 2016-17

By Agencies | Mumbai | Posted 5 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

HIV/AIDS
Representational picture

Eighteen people contracted HIV because of transmission through blood and blood products in the metropolis in 2016-17, according to a report.

Also read - Pune: 11-year-old gets HIV from rapist cousin brothers

The Mumbai District Aids Control Society, in its report, said during 2016-17, 18 people received the infection through transfusion of contaminated blood/blood products. During the same period, the maximum case was reported due to unprotected sex with infected persons.

Also read - HIV-preventing vaginal ring found safe for teenage girls: Study

The number of such patients stood at 6,254, lower than 6,596 reported in the previous year, the report said.

Also view - From a heartbroken lover to a 'rapist', 17 drowning tragedies in Mumbai
From a heartbroken lover to a 'rapist', 17 drowning tragedies in Mumbai

Trending Video

Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments
    Leave a Reply