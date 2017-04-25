Mumbai: 19-year-old boy crashes and burns during burglary attempt

Teenager suffers 50 per cent burns after touching power supply cable on roof of Wadala home; locals allege he was attempting a robbery, but brother claims he was smoking weed on roof



The home in Ganesh Nagar, Wadala was a shambles after the incident

On Sunday night, a 19-year-old's alleged attempt to rob a family -- or get high, depending on which version is true - ended up crashing and burning after a power supply cable fell on him at Wadala. He has suffered more than 50 per cent burns. The ceiling of house no. 191 at Ganesh Nagar collapsed under the impact of the cable, injuring four residents as well.

The Thali family's home was destroyed in the incident

On Sunday at 1 am, the residents of Ganesh Nagar were jolted awake by a blast and immediate blackout. Before anyone could figure what had happened, house number 191 caved in. Fortunately, there was no fire; the victims suffered burns and injuries from the electric blast and the shattering of the roof and walls. Three members of the Thali family were injured – tea vendor Sunil Thali (42) and his daughter Savni (10) suffered minor injuries, while wife Sharmila (32) suffered burns on her neck. The tenant on the top floor, Parvin Vetkoli (32) sustained burns on his right hand and leg. But, the one who suffered the most was the youth on the roof, Ijaz Ahmed Ansari (19). "We had just got into bed when this unfortunate incident occurred. It was a matter of seconds. There was a loud noise, then the roof and wall fell, and there was a blackout. Pravin, who lives above us, fell into our floor," said Thali.



The 19-year-old 'thief' fell through the roof of the house after the electric blast. Pics/Sameer Markande

All the injured are recovering at KEM Hospital, while the Wadala police are investigating the case. "There have been a spate of robberies recently. Ansari is not a resident of our locality, why was he here at that time? We want the police to investigate the case, now that we have one suspect in hand. He claims that he was there with two other people, who seem to have vanished. If his friends were indeed there, why would they leave him in that condition and run?" said Dilip Patil, a local.

Ansari's elder brother, Aavej, however, refutes allegations of robbery. "There was no need for my brother to indulge in theft. He is a ganja addict, and we think he might have been smoking a joint on the rooftop. He has suffered more than 50 per cent burns," said Aavej.

"While locals are alleging a robbery attempt, Ansari is denying it. Right now, we are taking statements of the locals," said an officer present at the spot.