Mumbai: 1K Arthur road inmates moved from barracks

Tuesday's rain did not even spare the city oldest prison, the Arthur Road Central jail, as water flooded the premises and disrupted the working system. What added to the woes was the overcrowding at the jail, as it houses 2,300 inmates against its capacity of 800.

"All the barracks on the ground floor were flooded. The authorities were forced to shift over 1,000 undertrials to the upper barracks," said a jail official requesting anonymity.

The jail staffers had a tough time handling the situation as the water damaged the metal detectors and the CCTV tracking system.

In the meantime, some of the inmates were even shifted to the high security yard 12, where usually terror suspects and other inmates facing serious charges are housed. As the rain had crippled the city's transport system, many of the jail officials couldn't reach for their night shift.