Mumbai: Two men lure and kidnap 5-year-old boy with chocolate, gang held

The two men kidnapped two boys on the pretext of giving them a chocolate and a ride on a bike. The mastermind wanted to use ransom of Rs 6lakh to become a singer in Bollywood
The victim and his father, an auto rickshaw driver. Pic/Hanif Patel
The Tulinj police have arrested five men, who allegedly kidnapped a five-year-old boy and demanded a ransom of Rs 6 lakh. According to the police, the mastermind behind the act, Shivam Singh (19), who was known to the victim's family, had plans to make a career as a singer in Bollywood.
On Thursday afternoon, when the boy, a resident of Nalasopara East, was playing along with a neighbour's child, two of the accused arrived on a scooter. On the pretext of giving them a chocolate and a ride on a bike, they kidnapped the two kids. On their way, they dropped one of the boys, a 13-year-old, who informed everyone back home about the incident.
The accused made the ransom call to the boy's father, an autorickshaw driver, from their location near Palghar. The father lodged a complaint at the nearby police station and the police traced them through their mobile phone location. Besides Singh, the other accused were identified as Zubair Shaikh (19), Mukesh Rohidas Sakat (20), Mukesh Vinod Rajput (19) and Bhavesh Milan Bhoir (19).
