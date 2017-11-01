Mumbai: 2 peddlers held for possessing heroin worth over Rs 2 crore

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested for allegedly possessing heroin worth Rs 2.08 crore from Sion in Mumbai, police said today. Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande told PTI that last night sleuths attached to the Worli Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell laid a trap near Welfare Villa after receiving a tip-off.



Representational Pic

The police seized at least 2.08 kg of heroin, worth Rs 2.08 crore in the Indian market, from Gautamshing Omkarshingh (55) and Bunty Ali Quadarat Ali (23) following which they were arrested, he said. They hailed from Jhalawar district of Rajasthan and had come to the megapolis to sale heroin, Lande said.

A case under relevant sections of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered. The accused were today produced in a local court which remanded them to police custody till November 9, said Senior Police Inspector of ANC Worli Unit Ninad Sawant.

Sawant claimed the accused had revealed that they were getting heroin from a person who was supplying the contraband in Rajasthan from the last 15 years. Meanwhile, sources said the ANC sleuths were investigating whether the drugs was brought from Pakistan border or from the suppliers in Madhya Pradesh.