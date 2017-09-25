Mumbai: 2 teens die after bike rams into bus in Kalamboli

The biker lost control and hit a stationary state transport bus from behind

The bike involved in the accident

Two teenagers succumbed to their injuries after the motorcycle they were riding, hit a state transport bus on Sunday morning. The incident took place near Kalamboli on Sion Panvel Highway. Both the accident victims were declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

According to the police, Farhan Naseem Shaikh, 18, and Harsh Mishra, 17, decided to go for a spin early on Sunday morning. Around 8.30 am, when they were heading towards Panvel, Farhan lost control of his motorcycle and hit a state transport bus. "The state transport bus had stopped near a bus stop to take passengers, when the duo rammed into it from behind," said an official.

The duo, who was grievously injured in the accident, collapsed immediately, said passers-by.

Ramdas Palve, assistant police inspector, Kalamboli police station said, "As soon as the accident took place, the boys were rushed to MGM Hospital, which is only a few metres away. But, the doctors declared them dead on arrival."

Based on eyewitness accounts, a case of rash driving and negligence was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.