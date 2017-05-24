Mumbai: 2-year-old drowns in tub at her Kalina home



A two-year-old child lost her life on Sunday after drowning in a tub at her home in Kalina, when her parents weren't home. The girl, identified as Arsiya Pawar, was declared dead upon being brought to a local hospital, following which the Vakola police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

Home alone

The incident occurred while the parents of the two-year-old had stepped outside the house for some work and Arsiya was at home with her five-year-old brother, Anush. She was playing in the house, while her brother was watching the television. While playing, she reached the tub filled with water.

In their statement to the police, Arsiya's parents said, "The tub was used to store water for the day and was filled from a nearby common water supply pipe in the locality." Arsiya caught the edges of the tub and tried to stand up by holding them. Instead, she ended up falling inside. When her mother got home, she found Arsiya missing. She looked around the house, only to find her lying unconscious in the water.

Untimely tragedy

She immediately pulled her out and rushed her to a nearby hospital, which declared her dead, the police said. A local said, "The family is from Solapur and were scheduled to visit their native place in the coming days, for which they had been planning and packing their bags."

"Following the incident, locals informed the police about the incident. The cops registered an ADR after conducting a panchnama," said an officer from Vakola police station.