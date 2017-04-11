Mumbai: 20 days on, forest dept yet to solve mystery of Aarey Colony missing documents

Lawyer representing the department asked NGT for another month's time to submit the papers related to the Aarey Milk Colony land

It seems that 20 days were not enough for the forest department to solve the mystery of missing documents related to the Aarey Milk Colony land on which the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) proposes to set up the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro line three car depot.

Matter adjourned

After the department failed to produce the supporting papers before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the last hearing held on March 15, the authorities were given 20 days time to come up with the documents.

However, as the department failed to submit the papers, the matter has been adjourned till April 20. Green activists alleged that even the MMRCL lawyers did not turn up for the hearing.

Conservation group said, "It's sad to know that the forest department cannot maintain its important documents and records. Even though they were given more than 20 days time, they have not been able to produce the papers."

More time? No way

Another member, who was present during the public hearing, claimed that the forest department's lawyer requested the NGT to give them another month's time for producing the documents.

However, the lawyer representing the Save Aarey Conservation group objected to the same saying that already a lot of time had been given.