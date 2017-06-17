Mumbai: 20-year-old shows off cool dance moves in locals and train stations

20-year-old has been regaling commuters in locals and at train stations with peppy dance numbers and has already become a YouTube star



Bharat Ragathani busts a move in a local

Don't be too alarmed if the guy standing behind you in the ticket queue at a railway station or bus stop suddenly busts out some groovy moves. It may simply be 20-year-old Bharat Ragathi, the latest YouTube sensation who has been catching the country's fancy with his intense breakdancing in the most unusual locations.

Bharat Ragathani

In barely a week since it first went online, The HR College student's YouTube and Facebook videos have already garnered over a million views. While some of them are shot among slum children, others are shot aboard local trains, and on platforms to the astonishment of commuters on daily grind. Sure, most encourage him and even join in, but there are always some who avoid eye contact because really, "what the hell is going on?"

Bharat wasn't always a dancer. He was, in fact, more inclined towards martial arts, which he dabbled in during his adolescence. Speaking to mid-day, he recalls, "My older brother Sagar was the break dancer back then. But around eight years ago, he had an accident and he had to stop. Before that, I used to make fun of him and imitate his moves, but after he stopped dancing, I took up the mantle." Incidentally, Sagar is also the one who shoots Bharat's videos.

But ask why create a spectacle in public spaces, and Bharat immediately replies: "I like making people happy and make them laugh with something unexpected."

Having appeared for his TYBCom exams this year, he is now awaiting his results. "I want to get into the acting-dancing scene professionally."