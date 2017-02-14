Mumbai: 200 ITI pupils to miss 3rd sem exam



Write an exam and, instead of getting the results, prove that you took it! This is what over 200 students of the electrician branch of four Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have been asked to do after waiting for their second semester results for over four months. Now, they are running from pillar to post to get permission for taking the third semester exam from February 20.

Papers lost?

A parent of a student from ITI Bhiwandi, Salim Sheikh, said, “The colleges assured that they were communicating with the Directorate of Vocation Education and Training (DVET). Even after presenting the exam attendance sheet, there has been no response from DVET.” He alleged that the authorities must have lost the papers, as there can’t be any other reason for not declaring results of only some students.

No response yet

Firoz Shaikh, principal of Ahmed Abdullah Garib Private Industrial Training Institute, said, “We have sent three letters to DVET to know the exact reason, but there has been no response.”