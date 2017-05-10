Mumbai customs nab 21 fliers smuggling gold worth Rs. 1.70 crore in water bottles



Representational image



In one of its major operations, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs on Tuesday arrested 21 passengers from a single Jet Airways flight for smuggling gold worth Rs. 1.70 crore. The passengers were allegedly carrying 112 cut pieces of gold bars weighing 5.665 kg.



According to a report in India Today, the passengers landed in Mumbai from Jeddah on a Jet Airways flight. When custom officials examined the passengers, they discovered that the fliers had concealed 112 gold pieces by sticking them inside the caps and on the bottom of their water bottles.



According to a statement recorded by the airport officials, the passengers were acting as transporters for a Lucknow-based gold-smuggling organisation. All of the accused hail from Tanda village of Raipur, Uttar Pradesh. All of them were arrested and later released on bail.