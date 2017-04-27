Mumbai: 21-year-old attempts suicide in Borivli jail, saved

The 21-year-old, remanded in judicial custody at Borivli jail, used his shirt to hang himself

In an incident that has shaken up officials at Borivli Jail, a 21-year-old accused, booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, attempted suicide in the jail premises on Wednesday.

Incidentally, it was the first day of his four-day judicial custody after Malwani police arrested him on Tuesday.

The accused, Shahrukh Pathan, was arrested from Latur for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl. An officer said, "Apparently, he was in love with the minor and they eloped. The teen’s parents filed a case of kidnapping, following which Pathan was arrested. After the parents insisted that he had assaulted the girl, he was booked under Section 354 (assault) of the IPC, along with the POCSO Act."

According to police sources, the accused used his shirt to hang himself from a small hook on the ceiling. The incident took place at around 5.30 pm. A constable found him hanging and immediately alerted others and rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital. He was sent to Borivli Jail after he was produced in court on Wednesday.

Several top cops visited the hospital till late last night to check on him. ACP Shreerang Nadgauda said, “Fortunately, jail officials spotted him in time and took him to the hospital. It’s one of those rarest of rare cases and jail officials could not have foreseen it."

The resident medical officer at the hospital said, “The patient was in a critical state and we started treatment in the ICU. He had difficulty in breathing.”