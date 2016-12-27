Mumbai: 23-year-old nurse commits suicide; motive uknown

A 23-year-old nurse, who was working for a South Mumbai hospital, committed suicide at residence in Umer Khadi, Dongri. According to a report by Times of India, the woman was found hanging from a rod in the ceiling of her home.

Identified as Shiba Lindo, hailing from Assam, the deceased hat utilised a bedsheet for the hanging and had also slashed her wrists.

The Dongri police have registered a case of accidental death since there was no suicide note found on the scene, as a result of which, the motive behind her taking the drastic step remains unknown. Her body was sent to JJ Hospital for post mortem.