Mumbai: 23-year-old woman gives birth to baby boy born on Dadar platform

A 22-year-old woman gave birth to a baby boy on the railway platform at Dadar station around 10.15 pm. Mother Sultana Sheikh and baby are both stable.

The Ambivli resident and her husband were on a Titwala-CST local, on the way to meet her doctor when the labour pain started, and an on-duty cop pulled the chain to stop the train. RPF Inspector Satish Menon said, "The incident took place on platform 3. Our staffers and doctors helped her to deliver the baby."