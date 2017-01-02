Mumbai: 25 held at Marol dance bar operating sans permit

Seven women were rescued in the raid and Rs 2.49 lakh cash was seized



The police raided a prominent bar in Andheri on New Year’s Eve, as it was operating as a dance bar, and arrested 25 people including the manager, his associate, waiters and customers. Seven women were rescued in the raid and Rs 2.49 lakh cash was seized.

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police got a tip-off that the Night Lover Bar located at Marol Pipe Line, Andheri-Kurla Road, was operating as a dance bar. After this the bar was raided by a team which found dancers on two floors.

The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 294 (obscenity) 34 (common intention) and Maharashtra Prohibition Of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection Of Dignity Of Women (Working therein) Act 2016 3, 8(1), (2), (4).

All arrested accused were produced in the Bandra Holiday court. The manager of the bar Satyendra Singh (35) and partner Jayprakash Singh (51) were remanded in police custody.

The waiters and customers were granted bail. The owners of the bar Thakur Lalji Singh and Sunil Lalji Singh are absconding, said MIDC police. The investigation has been transferred to them by the Social Service Branch.